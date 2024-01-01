Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while taking a firm stand agaisnt corruption, today announced that he would be visiting the Deputy Commissioner's office of Kamrup Metropolitan district in Guwahati in a span of every 15 days.

While addressing the gathering during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the longest flyover in Assam, CM Sarma said that he would be visiting the DC office every 15 days to check on anomalies in the procedures and ensure that no form of corruption is prevalent there.

"We know people have been facing problems at the DC office. They have not been getting documents on their next of kin. There were anomalies regarding the documents there. I have now decided that I will be visiting the Guwahati DC office in every 15 days so that we can rid the Guwahati DC office completely of corruption and streamline things," said Chief Minister Sarma.

The Assam CM's unwavering stand agaisnt corruption has been quite well known. During the current government's time, several corrupt officials have been caught red handed taking bribe by sleuths of the vigilance department. There have also been action against land brokers in revenue circle offices. And most recently, the strong action with regards to the infamous APSC cash-for-jobs scam has also been witnessed.

CM Sarma's new resolve to root out corruption from the DC office in Guwahati is also being seen a strong step in the war against corruption.