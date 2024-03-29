Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be actively campaigning in the state for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, scheduled for April 6. Shah is set to address rallies in the Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency and in Hojai, which falls under the Kaziranga seat, Sarma disclosed to reporters at the BJP state headquarters.

Sarma also disclosed discussions with New Delhi regarding the campaigning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state. "We have discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaigning in the state with New Delhi and it is being worked out. We will know the details by tomorrow or day after," he stated.

The Chief Minister himself will kickstart his campaign in the state from April 1 by participating in a cycle rally in Majuli. He mentioned that candidates have already initiated their campaign efforts in their respective constituencies, with each addressing 10 to 12 meetings daily.

Highlighting a significant aspect of this year's campaign, Sarma stated the role of socio-economic surveys conducted by booth committees to identify any beneficiaries omitted from government schemes they are entitled to. He assured that the government would ensure coverage for those left out by the schemes after the elections.

Responding to queries about the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, Sarma indicated that certain issues need resolution and will be addressed after the Lok Sabha polls.

Expressing confidence in the BJP's prospects, Sarma projected victory in 11 seats comfortably, foreseeing triangular contests with the Congress and AIUDF in two seats—Karimganj and Nagaon.

Addressing claims made by the state Congress president Bhupen Borah regarding becoming the chief minister in 2026, Sarma stated, "He can become if he joins the BJP, but he cannot be a chief minister if he is in the Congress." Sarma reiterated his stance that Borah would join the BJP by 2025.

Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the BJP is contesting in 11 seats, with its alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad in two and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in one. In the outgoing Lok Sabha, BJP held nine seats, Congress three, AIUDF and an independent one each from the state.