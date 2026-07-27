Assam CM, Union Petroleum Minister review key energy projects, discuss sector growth

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 27 met Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi to discuss strengthening the state's energy sector and expanding Assam's role in India's energy security.

The meeting, held at Kartavya Bhawan, reviewed the progress of key petroleum and natural gas projects in Assam and explored ways to enhance cooperation between the Centre and the state to further develop the sector.

In a post on X, Puri described the discussions as productive and said Assam and the wider Northeast would continue to play a significant role in advancing India's energy goals and the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The discussions also covered major energy infrastructure projects in the state, including the expansion of the Numaligarh Refinery from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA, the Phase-I of the North East Gas Grid, and the enhanced Numaligarh–Siliguri pipeline, all aimed at improving fuel supplies and gas connectivity across the Northeast.

According to an official release, the meeting underscored the Centre's focus on leveraging Assam's strategic location, hydrocarbon resources and expanding energy infrastructure to drive sustainable growth and strengthen the region's contribution to India's energy landscape.