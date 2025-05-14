Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced the state's first artificial intelligence news anchor named "Ankita" on Wednesday. The digital initiative aims to modernise government communications while enhancing citizen engagement.

Sarma announced the launch on the social media platform X, writing: "Meet Ankita, our AI anchor who brings you the latest updates on the recent Assam Cabinet meeting. From approving the change of Dibrugarh Airport's name after Bhupen Hazarika to a one-time grant for tea garden workers, we made a host of decisions for the public. Drop in your views!"

The accompanying video featured the AI-generated anchor delivering key cabinet decisions in fluent Assamese with realistic voice modulation and facial expressions resembling a human presenter. Ankita detailed the government's decision to rename Dibrugarh Airport after cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika and highlighted financial assistance programs for tea garden workers.

This development aligns with Sarma's known interest in emerging technologies. He regularly encourages students at educational institutions to explore advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The AI initiative follows previous technological implementations in the state, including "Iris," Assam's first AI teacher, introduced at Royal Global School in Guwahati last year. Similarly, Doordarshan Kisan launched AI anchors "Krish" and "Bhoomi" earlier this month to provide around-the-clock agricultural news coverage.

Government officials suggest this digital transformation strategy could make policy announcements more accessible, particularly for younger, tech-savvy citizens.