Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 14 articulated ambitious plans for the construction of religious edifices, drawing parallels with past achievements and outlining a vision for the future under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking at a Jan Sabha in Delhi, CM Sarma said, "When Congress asks us why do you need 400 seats? When we got 300 seats we built the Ram Mandir & now when we get 400 seats Krishna Janmabhoomi will be built and Baba Vishwanath Mandir will also be built in place of Gyanvapi Mosque...During Congress' rule, no discussions were held in the Parliament regarding PoK...Soon Pak-occupied Kashmir will become part of our country under the leadership of PM Modi..."

Sarma's remarks were made in response to queries from the Congress party regarding the necessity of amassing 400 legislative seats. He evoked historical precedents, citing the construction of the Ram Mandir following the acquisition of 300 seats. The Chief Minister asserted that with 400 seats, his government aims to initiate the development of the Krishna Janmabhoomi and the replacement of the Gyanvapi Mosque with the Baba Vishwanath Mandir.

Moreover, Sarma criticized the Congress regime for its purported neglect of discussions concerning Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in Parliament. He expressed confidence in the leadership of PM Modi, predicting the imminent integration of PoK into the Indian territory.