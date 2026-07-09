Assam CM unveils satellite city plan to decongest Guwahati, boost urban growth

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 9 announced that the next phase of Guwahati's urban development will focus on creating a network of thriving, interconnected satellite cities aimed at reducing congestion in the state capital and improving the overall quality of urban life.

Sharing the vision on X, the Chief Minister said the proposed satellite cities will support Guwahati's long-term growth while ensuring better planning, connectivity and ease of living for residents.

Sarma said the Guwahati Smart City Development Authority (GSCDA) will be responsible for planning, designing and financing these new urban hubs, which are expected to play a key role in accommodating future population growth and economic expansion.

"The next phase of Guwahati's urbanisation will be a network of thriving, interconnected satellite cities to help decongest the capital and improve the ease of living," the Chief Minister said.

The initiative is part of the Assam government's broader strategy to promote planned urbanisation, strengthen infrastructure and create sustainable growth centres around Guwahati, reducing pressure on the existing city while fostering balanced regional development.