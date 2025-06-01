Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday issued a stern advisory for residents in low-lying and riverbank areas to remain vigilant and adhere strictly to local safety guidelines amid heavy rainfall and flooding across the region.

The state has been experiencing intense rainfall, with Silchar recording 42 cm, Karimganj 35 cm, and Hailakandi 30 cm of precipitation. The heavy downpour, coupled with significant rainfall in neighboring Arunachal Pradesh—17 cm in Kibitoo, 15 cm in Hayuliang, and 10 cm in Kalaktang—is causing water levels in downstream rivers to rise sharply, raising flood concerns.

Assam’s Guwahati district has been severely affected by landslides, resulting in at least eight fatalities over the past two days. In response, Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased. "Relief efforts are ongoing, and we have mobilized volunteer teams to assist affected areas," Mallabaruah informed the media.

In a swift humanitarian response, the Indian Air Force (IAF) launched a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation early Sunday morning following requests from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh authorities. The mission successfully rescued 14 individuals stranded on a flooded river island in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley using a Mi-17 helicopter.

Meanwhile, neighboring Tripura is also grappling with heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for West Tripura and Khowai, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph.