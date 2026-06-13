Assam CM urges caution as police probe alleged AI-generated videos involving students, teachers at two Guwahati schools

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, June 13, urged restraint and cautioned against drawing conclusions while police investigate allegations relating to the creation and circulation of alleged AI-generated videos involving students and teachers of two private schools in Guwahati.

"The creation and circulation of fake videos that appear to be official in nature is a serious concern. As far as the Education Department is concerned, we will wait for the police to complete their investigation," Sarma said.

He said the matter was already under police investigation and it would be premature to comment before the findings are available.

"Sometimes initial reports may not turn out to be accurate. Therefore, it is best to wait for the police report and the specific information they provide before drawing any conclusions," the Chief Minister added.

Providing an update on the investigation, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ankur Jain said police had received information regarding AI-generated videos allegedly involving female students and teachers from two schools — Delhi Public School (DPS) and St. Francis de Sales (SFS) School.

"Since the matter is highly sensitive, we are investigating it from all possible angles," Jain said.

He said investigators had already spoken to the principals, teachers and parents associated with both institutions and were working to establish who was responsible for the alleged creation and circulation of the content.

"The investigation will reveal who is responsible for the incident. As both the accused and the victims are minors, we cannot disclose all details at this stage," he added.

The development comes after the schools initiated an internal inquiry into allegations concerning digitally manipulated images purportedly involving some students and staff members.

In a statement issued, the school said it became aware of the allegations on June 11 and immediately activated its internal procedures to address the matter. The issue has been referred to the relevant school bodies, including the Child Abuse Monitoring Committee (CAMC), and a preliminary inquiry is underway.

The school said meetings had been held with parents and guardians of those concerned and reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards cyber misconduct, bullying, harassment, misuse of digital platforms and any behaviour that could adversely affect the well-being of students or staff.

Police investigations and the school's internal inquiry are continuing.