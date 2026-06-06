Assam CM urges IAS officers to drive vision of Viksit Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacted with more than 100 IAS officers of the state and outlined his vision for building a Viksit Assam, stressing the importance of collaboration, coordination and a shared sense of purpose across government departments.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister called upon officers to sustain the remarkable achievements Assam has recorded in recent years and work collectively towards making the state a national leader across key sectors, developmental indicators and governance parameters.

He urged the officers to contribute meaningfully to Assam’s growth, stating that every initiative, reform and outcome should strengthen the state's role in India’s economic and developmental journey.

Sarma also encouraged the officers to express their views openly and without fear while continuing to uphold the highest standards of probity, integrity, transparency and humility in public service.

The Chief Minister emphasized that a committed and accountable bureaucracy would play a crucial role in achieving the state's long-term development goals and accelerating Assam’s transformation into a leading state of the country.