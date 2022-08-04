Assam CM Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday has written a letter to his counterparts of other states, requesting them to include a chapter on Lachit Borphukon in the syllabus of the schools, colleges in their respective domain.

The letter is among the Government of Assam’s series of initiatives related to the year-long celebration of 400th birth anniversary of the 17th-century great Ahom army general.

CM in his letter, stated that despite being a shining example of patriotism and love for one’s motherland, Lachit Borphukon’s accomplishments remain comparatively unknown in the many parts of the country.

Requesting his counterparts for inclusion of Lachit Borphukon’s history and valour in curriculum, he also added that this would contribute to spread of patriotic ideals among the youths and inspire them to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation.

Lachit Borphukon’s valorous leadership led to the decisive defeat of the Mughals at the battle of Saraighat in 1671, registering for him a unique space in the annals of Assam history. The Chief Minister believes that the saga of the valour of Lachit Borphukon should spread far and wide, instilling in every Indian a sense of pride over the exploits of this great Ahom general.

It is worth mentioning that in the battle of Saraighat of 1671, Lachit Borphukon led his army from the front to a resounding victory, despite being terribly ill. His unflagging valour and determination ensured the culture, identity and uniqueness of the North-Eastern region remained intact.