In a move to maintain focus on development and governance, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has advised ministers to refrain from making political comments or participating in political interviews.

A directive issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) emphasized the government’s commitment to socio-economic development and urged ministers to stay focused on ongoing initiatives. The order read:

"The government is vigorously pursuing an ambitious agenda of socio-economic development. The 12 Days of Development program will soon be followed by further citizen-centric interventions and initiatives. In light of these efforts, it is crucial to remain focused and avoid distractions."

The directive highlighted instances where ministers’ political statements or reactions to media provocations created unnecessary controversies, diverting public attention from developmental activities.

It has been observed that some ministers, while interacting with the media, make political remarks or respond to political issues, leading to avoidable controversies. Certain sections of the media also provoke ministers to make sensational comments, which derail the focus on governance and development."

The Chief Minister urged ministers to focus media interactions strictly on developmental activities and avoid reacting to political provocations. The statement concluded by calling for a unified effort to ensure the effective implementation of government policies and programs to transform Assam’s socio-economic landscape for the greater benefit of its citizens.



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