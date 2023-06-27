In a bid to prioritize road safety and create a people's movement, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on June 27 his intention to draw inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister. Sarma expressed his determination to make road safety awareness a widespread campaign, emphasizing the need for impactful measures to save lives on the roads.

While attending a video conference with the officials at Conference hall, Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Sarma revealed that he has urged officials to forgo felicitating him and instead utilize that time to screen a compelling road safety video. Taking inspiration from PM Modi's approach in Gujarat, Sarma highlighted the effectiveness of utilizing short dramatic performances to convey social messages. He cited an example of a three-minute drama enacted by officials to address the issue of girl child mortality, which left a lasting impact on the audience was highly successful in Gujarat.

Sarma further emphasized the importance of incorporating such dramatic performances into various government functions and meetings. He outlined an upcoming event in Dibrugarh, where he plans to present awards to Guinness record holders. Instead of the traditional lighting of lamps and felicitation of guests, Sarma proposed dedicating that time to showcase a three-minute live drama highlighting the agony faced by people due to road accidents.

Drawing on the success of similar initiatives in Gujarat, the Chief Minister expressed his belief that incorporating such dramas into government meetings and functions would send a powerful message. He recalled Prime Minister Modi's suggestion that playing a three-minute drama during every meeting would evoke emotions and bring tears to people's eyes, fostering a deeper understanding of the importance of road safety.

Sarma also noted the significant impact of dramatic enactments in Gujarat, specifically highlighting the successful reduction of pregnancy terminations through such efforts. He stressed that by utilizing dramatic performances with social messages, the state of Gujarat was able to effectively combat this issue.