Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged parents and guardians to ensure that children receive polio vaccination on time, as the state prepares to observe Sub-National Immunisation Day on November 22.

In a message shared by the Chief Minister’s Office, Sarma reaffirmed the importance of polio vaccination in protecting children and maintaining India’s polio-free status.

The immunisation drive will cover children below five years of age, with health authorities urging parents to ensure that every child receives polio drops for complete protection.

Sub-National Immunisation Day will be observed across 24 districts of Assam, including Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara-Mankachar, Tinsukia, Udalguri and West Karbi Anglong.

The Chief Minister appealed to people to collectively work towards safeguarding children’s health and ensuring that the victory over polio continues with the administration of the two life-saving drops.