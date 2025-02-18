The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell arrested Dr Mridupaban Nath, a former associate professor at Diphu Medical College, in Guwahati on Tuesday, February 18. Nath, who has been under scrutiny for multiple offenses, was apprehended from Rupnagar earlier in the day, according to reports.

Dr. Nath has been entangled in serious allegations, including accumulating disproportionate assets and bigamy. His medical license was revoked on July 22, 2023, by the Assam Council of Medical Registration, prohibiting him from practicing medicine. However, despite this, he continued working at Midland Hospital, a private healthcare facility in Guwahati, in violation of regulations.

Additionally, his first wife recently filed a case against him at Bhangagarh police station, alleging that he entered into a second marriage without legally divorcing her. Another case (08/24) related to disproportionate assets was registered by the CM Vigilance, leading to a raid at his residence, where officials seized lakhs in cash.

Following an intensive month-long investigation, authorities took Dr. Nath into custody today. They also seized an Audi vehicle (AS25 F8931) in connection with the case.

Dr. Nath was previously arrested in a case registered at Mangaldoi police station (232/2024) and was found to be a shareholder in JSM Nursing Home in Mangaldoi. The CM Vigilance had sought information regarding his involvement, but at the time, the nursing home's administrative officer was abroad. Dr. Nath himself responded to the letter, a move that was later exposed, prompting the nursing home authorities to file a case against him.

Furthermore, three additional cases were registered against him at Bhangagarh police station under case numbers 37/17, 68/18, and 41/18. These cases involve forging his father-in-law’s signature, collecting money under false job promises, and tampering with a post-mortem report.

Authorities have indicated that further legal action will follow as investigations continue.