The Vigilance Cell of the Chief Minister's office in Assam has filed a chargesheet against arrested Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Sukanya Bora over her alleged involvement in a case of embezzlement of MP funds meant for local area development (MPLAD).

The chargesheet was filed following her arrest on January 18, 2024.

In a significant development in the ongoing corruption scandal in Assam, authorities have submitted a massive 1133-page chargesheet today, in the Special Court, Assam, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, pertaining to the case against Sukanya Bora, ACS (U/S), the former Additional Deputy Commissioner cum IC District Development Commissioner of Kamrup Metro, along with 14 others.

The submission of the chargesheet marks a crucial step in the legal proceedings against those implicated in the misappropriation of MPLAD funds. It comes after an extensive investigation into allegations of corruption and illicit enrichment during Bora's tenure as a public servant.

The investigation revealed that Bora possessed assets amounting to Rs 8,14,18,533.54, disproportionate to her known sources of income, representing a staggering 786.26 per cent increase.

The scandal has reverberated throughout the state, highlighting the pressing need for measures to combat corruption and uphold integrity in public service.

As legal proceedings continue, authorities remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice and transparency.a