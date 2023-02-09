The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell on February 9 visited Rangia and inspected several roads alloted by MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan's MP Fund.

The team visited the city and inspected the roads after a section of people protested against the Member of Parliament alleging corruption against him. According to reports, the team also conducted raids at three locations in the city. The team also met the locals and inquired about the development of the construction of work.

As per information received, the MP had got Rs 16 lakh in funds released for work on three roads. In total he got Rs 48 lakh to be released from his MP funds.

However, the Vigilance Cell conducted surveys along the three said roads for which the funds were released and it came to the fore that no work had been undertaken on these roads.

Earlier on February 6, Locals of Krishna Nagar Milanpur protested agaisnt Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan claiming that the MP had misused public funds.

Locals have alleged that the Rajya Sabha had misused funds that was approved for road construction in their locality.

Locals said Ajit Kumar Bhuyan had inspected the area and had promised that he would do the needful and would construct a road for them.

Despite several attempt, the locals claim that they are unable to get in touch neither with the MP or the contractor.

Locals now are demanding police and government's intervention into the matter and construct the road as soon as possiblle.

Earlier on January 12, The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell charge sheeted 14 accused in connection to GMC de-siltation scam.

The chargesheet contains of 851 pages and it has been submitted within 82 days, before the completion of the mandatory 3 months period of investigation, which would have been over on January 20, police said.

The Chargesheet has been filed against GMC chief engineer Tasdiqur Rahman of department of Housing and Urban Affairs, GMC executive engineer and swacchata officer Ashif Ahmed of department of irrigation, GMC division-I executive engineer Shankar Medhi of department of housing and urban affairs, division II executive engineer Ramakanta Saikia of department of housing and urban affairs, division-III executive officer Alin Begum of department of housing and urban affairs, division IV executive engineer Chittaranjan Dutta of department of housing and urban affairs, division V executive officer Hiranya Barman of department of housing and urban affairs, division VI executive engineer Simanta Jyoti Baruah of department of housing and urban affairs, assistant engineer Dibakar Mali of department of housing and urban affairs, assistant engineer Pradip Sarma of department of housing and urban affairs, M/S Dinsan Global Ventures pvt ltd proprietor Dinesh Jaishwal, M/S Dinsan Global Ventures Pvt Ltd partner Mithu Agarwal and AFS, CA and AO Abhimanyu Medhi.