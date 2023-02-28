In a major crackdown against corruption, the team of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption raided the office of Goalpara Drug Inspector on February 28, leading to the apprehension of two employees. The investigation revealed that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 19,000 for a Pharmacy license from a pharmacist named Mohibul Islam. The accused, fourth grade employee Dipjit Sarkar and third grade employee Ansaar Ali, were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Sources reveal that both the accused had charged an amount of Rs 4000 in advance for the job. The incident is yet another blow to the already tarnished image of the healthcare sector.

In another instance of corruption, the Lat Mandal of the South Salmara Revenue circle in Assam was arrested for accepting a bribe. The accused, identified as Abu Taleb Miah, was caught by officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell of Assam on Wednesday. As per sources, he had demanded a sum of Rs 13,000 from the complainant for the mutation of land. Miah was arrested while accepting the bribe.

These recent arrests by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team are a clear indication of the rampant corruption in the system. The public is hopeful that such operations continue to eradicate the menace of corruption from the society.