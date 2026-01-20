Assam: CM Vigilance raids DFO's residence in Guwahati over corruption allegations

The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell on Tuesday, January 20 carried out a raid at the Guwahati residence of a senior forest officer in connection with a disproportionate assets case, officials confirmed.

The vigilance team conducted searches at the residence of Kushal Kumar Deka, a Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), located at house number 213 in Mathgharia. The operation is part of an ongoing probe following the registration of Vigilance Case No. 01/2026, which pertains to allegations that the officer amassed assets far exceeding his known sources of income.

According to official sources, Deka is currently posted at Aranya Bhawan in Panjabari. Investigators are examining financial records and property documents to ascertain the extent of alleged irregularities. Preliminary inputs suggest that the officer owns land and immovable properties at multiple locations, including Mathgharia, Panikhaiti, and other parts of Guwahati.

Highly placed sources revealed that several properties under scrutiny were allegedly acquired during Deka’s earlier postings, particularly in the Barak region. These acquisitions have now come under the vigilance scanner as part of the larger investigation into his financial dealings.

Deka has previously served as a ranger at various locations across Assam, including Silchar, Nagaon, South Kamrup, Boko, the Barak region, and the Basistha Forest Division office in Guwahati. Following his promotion to the rank of Divisional Forest Officer, he was posted in Sivasagar for nearly eight months before being transferred to Aranya Bhawan.

Vigilance officials stated that the search operation and verification process are ongoing, and further action will be determined based on the outcome of the investigation. More details are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.