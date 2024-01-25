Chief Minister Vigilance cell on January 25 uncovered a corruption scandal involving Gaon Bura Manwar Islam from Kumarpata Village in Rangia. The respected village leader was apprehended for allegedly accepting a hefty bribe in exchange for facilitating the issuance of a report for a change in land category.

Sources reveal that Manwar Islam had demanded and accepted a staggering Rs 300,000 from an individual seeking a modification in their land classification.

Earlier on January 3 , a team from the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell conducted an extensive raid at the residence of Shahadat Ali, the principal of Hamidabad College, Satsia, under Jamadarhat post office in Assam's Dhubri district.

On multiple occasions beforehand, the principal of Hamidabad College has allegedly been the centre of an alleged embezzlement of cash and incriminating documents that took place in the southern bank of Dhubri region.



The CM Vigilance team's raid on January 3 lasted from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., resulting in the seizure of incriminating college records at Shahadat Ali's residence. The principal has allegedly been involved in multiple instances of embezzlement and financial irregularities in the southern bank of the Dhubri region.