CM Vigilance Team Raids Suspended IAS Officer Sewali Devi Sharma's Residence in Connection with SCERT Scam

A vigilance team from the Chief Minister's office in Assam raided the residence of suspended IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma on May 11. This came after her arrest on May 8 by the CM's vigilance cell from Rajasthan, where she was reportedly in hiding along with her son-in-law Ajit Pal Singh.

The arrest was made in connection with an alleged scam involving the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Assam, where Sharma served as executive chairman and director from 2017 to 2020. The alleged scam involves embezzlement of Rs 105 crore without showing any work orders.

During the investigation, it was found that Sharma had opened five bank accounts without the consent of the Assam government. She is accused of misusing her position of power to facilitate the embezzlement of funds.

The CM's vigilance team had previously questioned Sharma regarding the scam before her arrest. The raid on her residence was conducted as part of ongoing investigations in the case.