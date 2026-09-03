Assam CM visits 1,200-year-old Negheriting Shiva Doul, reviews facilities for devotees

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 3 visited the historic Negheriting Shiva Doul in Golaghat district, describing the temple as a centre of faith and spirituality for nearly 1,200 years.

Sarma offered prayers to Lord Shiva at the ancient shrine and prayed for the welfare of all. He also reviewed measures to improve facilities for devotees and tourists visiting the temple.

“The historic Negheriting Shiva Doul, a centre of faith and spirituality for nearly 1,200 years, is an important chapter in Assam's glorious heritage,” Sarma said in a post on X.

Located on a hillock near Dergaon, the Negheriting Shiva Doul is an important historic temple complex in Assam. The main shrine is dedicated to Lord Shiva and follows the Panchayatana style, with four smaller temples dedicated to Vishnu, Ganesha, Surya and Durga surrounding the central shrine.

According to the Golaghat district administration, the original temple is believed to have been built by the Kacharis during the 8th-9th century AD. It was later destroyed by natural calamities and rebuilt in 1765 during the reign of Ahom king Swargadeo Rajeswar Singha.

The reconstruction of the present temple is associated with Ghanashyam Khonikar, a renowned architect of the Ahom period.

The temple’s history is also linked to the Dihing River. According to local tradition, the original shrine was destroyed after the river changed its course. A Shiva lingam was subsequently discovered in the shallow waters at a place known as Sheetal Negheri and was brought back and installed at the reconstructed temple.

The main shrine houses a large Banalinga, believed to be around three feet in diameter.

The name Negheriting is traditionally associated with the word ‘Negheri’, believed to be the local name of a bird found in the area.

The temple complex, with its religious significance and links to the Kachari and Ahom periods, remains an important part of Assam’s cultural heritage and attracts devotees and tourists throughout the year.

Sarma’s visit highlighted the government’s focus on improving visitor amenities while preserving the historical and spiritual importance of the centuries-old shrine.