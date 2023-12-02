Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today visited the Golaghat Book Fair and Literary Festival 2023. Addressing the gathering, the Assam CM commended the organisers for bringing together a total of five thousand students who sang a popular song on the inaugural day of the book fair.

The inauguration ceremony of the Golaghat Book Fair on November 29, saw five thousand students of various educational institutions perform the song ‘Puhar Bisari Jao’ sung by Paragdhar Chaliha.

Today CM Sarma commended the organisers for achieveing the feat on the inaugural day of the book fair.

"The book fair has created a conducive environment for the propagation of literature among the new generaions in Golaghat. The West Golaghat Sahitya Sabha has done a commendable job by holding the book fair at the Samannay Kshetra for the first time and also succeeded in creating history on the inaugural day itself. New generations have been joined with the movement to make people read books by makin them take part in the huge effort to sing the song ‘Puhar Bisari Jao.’ I applaud the organising committee of the book fair from the core of my heart for this effort," said CM Sarma.

The Assam CM further said that the Golaghat Book Fair has played a commendable role in the cultural life of the people of Golaghat.

"The Golaghat Book Fair under the West Golaghat Sahitya Sabha is a prominent event in the development of the social and cultural life of Golaghat. Inspite of being quite busy today, I came here at the invitation of Diganta Bhuyan and Dipen Dutta. Several publishers from Kolkata, Delhi, Haryana and several parts of Assam are taking part in the Golaghat book fair. The fact that more than 142 stalls have been put up here is a sign of its importance. I thank all the publishers for taking part in this book fair and helping strengthen the literary spirit of the state," said CM Sarma.

The book fair, which began on November 29, would continue till December 6, and is being held at the Samannay Kshetra in Golaghat town. Special arrangements have also been made for the exhibition of the Braille edition at the book fair. Similarly the biorefinery model of the Numaligarh refinery has been put at the book fair to be studied by the students.