Assam CM visits North East Skill Centre, interacts with CM Flight Scheme trainees

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 5 reviewed the state's skill development initiatives and the progress of the under-construction Integrated Directorate Complex at Betkuchi before inspecting the proposed master plan for the redevelopment of the Sarusajai Stadium area.

The Chief Minister began his visit at the North East Skill Centre in Gorchuk, where he assessed the progress of skill development and employment-oriented training programmes being implemented under the Assam Skill Development Mission. He also interacted with trainees and instructors undergoing Japanese language training under the CM Flight Scheme.

Speaking during the visit, Sarma said preparing Assam's youth for global employment opportunities while building an "Atmanirbhar and prosperous Assam" through skill development, employment and entrepreneurship remains one of the government's top priorities. He said the state has been working to connect young people with overseas employment, particularly in Japan, through language training under the CM Flight Scheme.

The Chief Minister said the government has invested around Rs 1.5 lakh per trainee across four phases to support education and training for employment in industries and other establishments in Japan.

Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Biswajit Daimary, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister KK Dwivedi, ASEAN One Company Limited Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Toshiaki Nishikawa and other senior officials accompanied him during the visit.

Sarma later inspected the under-construction Integrated Directorate Complex at Betkuchi, which is designed to bring 54 government directorates under one campus. He said the project would make government service delivery more integrated, efficient and citizen-centric.

During the review, he directed officials to ensure the complex includes essential public amenities such as a primary health centre, a canteen, drinking water on every floor, improved sanitation facilities for visitors, dedicated parking for two-wheelers, four-wheelers and bicycles, and fully air-conditioned office spaces. He also instructed authorities to carry out the relocation of government directorates in three phases to ensure a smooth transition.

The Chief Minister also visited the Sarusajai Stadium complex and adjoining areas to review the master plan for their integrated development. According to the government, the proposal aims to transform the locality into a planned urban hub with improved connectivity, modern public infrastructure and sustainable urban planning.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Additional Chief Secretary KK Dwivedi, APDCL Managing Director and Commissioner and Secretary Rakesh Kumar, along with other senior officials, were present during the Betkuchi and Sarusajai inspections.