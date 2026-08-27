Assam CM visits Somnath Temple, hails development plans

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Somnath Temple in Gujarat and offered prayers, recalling that he had visited the shrine ahead of the Assam elections and sought blessings before the party’s victory.

Speaking during his visit, Sarma said he had returned to the temple to offer his obeisance to Baba Somnath. He also welcomed the ongoing efforts to expand and develop the temple premises.

Sarma said he had been informed that a massive development plan was being formulated for the temple and expressed confidence that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Somnath would emerge not only as a major pilgrimage destination in India but also as a globally renowned pilgrimage site.