Assam CM visits Zubeen Garg’s home to offer condolences, schools postpone exams

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the residence of singer Zubeen Garg in Kahilipara on Friday night to offer condolences to the family.

Sarma, who was campaigning for the Bodoland Territorial Council elections, cut short his campaign schedule and returned to Guwahati for the visit. He was accompanied by his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

Zubeen Garg, 52, passed away in Singapore earlier in the day. He is survived by his wife, father, and younger sister.

Following the singer’s death, the Assam Education Department announced the postponement of half-yearly school examinations until the cremation of Garg’s remains.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed the public via X, stating that all Inspectors of Schools have been directed to delay the exams in light of the “untimely death of Late Zubeen Garg.”