Assam CM vows safer, stronger future for girls on Daughters' Day

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 27 marked Daughters' Day by reaffirming his government's commitment to creating a safer and more enabling environment for girls across the state.

Daughters' Day, observed annually on the fourth Sunday of September, celebrates the importance of daughters and highlights the need to support their education, aspirations, safety and equal opportunities.

Sarma, in a post on X, said his government would work towards ensuring that every girl in Assam has the freedom and opportunity to realise her potential.

"On Daughters' Day, I celebrate every daughter of Assam and reaffirm our commitment to creating a state where they can learn, grow, dream freely and achieve their fullest potential," he said.

Describing the state's daughters as the "strength, dreams and hope" of Assam's future, the chief minister said the government would continue to support them.

"We will always stand by them and work to build a safer, stronger and brighter future for every daughter," Sarma added.