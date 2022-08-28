In the latest Twitter spat that has being continuing for the past three-four days between the Chief Ministers of Assam and Delhi, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal has once again taken a jibe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and this time it seems the Delhi CM is planning to expand his reach to the Northeastern state of Assam.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “Believe me, when we will form "AAP" government formed in Assam, then there will be development like Delhi. If corruption is eradicated, there will also be no shortage of resources.

यक़ीन मानिए, जब असम में “आप” की सरकार बनेगी तो वहाँ भी दिल्ली जैसा विकास करेंगे। भ्रष्टाचार खतम करेंगे तो वहाँ भी संसाधनों की कमी नहीं होगी। https://t.co/De1TpHyEfn — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 28, 2022

The continuous pot shots and war-of-words that have been creating a storm in the political circle, began after Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the Assam Government’s decision to shut down 34 schools, cannot be considered a right solution.

The BJP-led Assam government's plan to merge schools that had 0% pass percentage in class 10 exams this year with other schools drew criticism from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a few days ago.

“Closing schools is not the solution. We just need to open many new schools all over the country. Instead of closing the school, improve the school and make education right,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said in a tweet.

Furthermore, the Delhi CM advised the Assam government to adopt the Delhi education model for improving the state’s education system.

Countering his tweet, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika wrote on his official Twitter handle, “Firstly, schools in Assam are not being closed,rather amalgamated to improve the overall educational environment! Secondly,respected CM @ArvindKejriwal ji have no rights to speak on educational upliftment as his fake ‘Delhi Model Schools’ have been busted from time to time.”

Not ending his tweet at this point, Hazarika further slammed Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi for destroying the education quality in Delhi which as alleged by the minister has brought down the pass percentage of Class X from 90.09 percent in 2011 to 81.27 percent in 2022.

“The AAP education model has demolished Delhi’s education system, bringing down Class X pass % from 99.09% in 2011 to 81.27% in 2022! The great model schools of Delhi stand poorly in all aspects as compared to Puducherry! Kejriwal ji should visit Assam rather to learn,” wrote Hazarika in his tweet.

Earlier, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika lambasted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through a counter tweet regarding 34 schools facing closure in Assam. Joining the trail, now Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has slammed the Delhi CM for commenting before going through the facts.



In a series of tweets, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma schools Arvind Kejriwal stating that the process of school provincialisation has been in the government fold since 2013. “Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji – As usual you commented on something without any homework! Since my days as Edu Minister, till now please note, Assam Govt has established/taken over 8610 NEW SCHOOLS; break-up below. How many new schools Delhi Government has started in last 7 years?”



“Provincialisation or taking over pvt schools into govt fold since 2013: Elementary 6802; Secondary 1589, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya: 81, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avashik Vidyalaya: 3, Adarsha Vidyalaya: 38, Tea Garden Model School: 97,” added CM Sarma’s tweet.



At a time when the state of Assam is already hit by the 'English medium in vernacular schools' controversy, the decision of closure of schools due to poor performance in class 10 exams has put the state government in a tight spot.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal once again took a dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that both the leaders should visit each other’s states and learn about the education system being implemented there.

“I am ready to visit Assam. Tell me, when should I come? …You too should visit Delhi and see our school education model,” Kejriwal wrote in his previous tweet.