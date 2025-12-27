Assam CM warns Bangladesh-origin Muslim population could rise significantly by 2027 census

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised concerns over demographic trends in the state, asserting that the proportion of Bangladesh-origin Muslim residents in Assam could increase substantially by the time the next official census data is released.

In his statement, Sarma referenced the 2011 Census, which showed a Muslim population of 34 percent in Assam. He said that after excluding 3 percent classified as indigenous Assamese Muslims, the remaining 31 percent of the Muslim population was of Bangladesh origin.

“No census was conducted in 2021,” the Chief Minister noted, referring to the postponed national headcount. “When the census report comes out in 2027, the Bangladesh-origin Muslim population will be around 40 percent.”

Sarma’s remarks underscore ongoing political and social debates in Assam over migration, identity and citizenship, particularly in the context of past controversies linked to undocumented immigration from Bangladesh. The state has witnessed sustained discussion on demographic change, with differing views on its social and political implications.

The Chief Minister’s forecast has sparked reactions from across the political spectrum, with some leaders welcoming the focus on demographic issues and others warning that such assertions could fuel communal tensions.

Assam’s next census data, expected to be released after the delayed 2021 enumeration, will provide updated population figures and is anticipated to be closely watched by policymakers and analysts focusing on the region’s socio-political dynamics.