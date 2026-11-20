Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has cautioned citizens against fraudulent links impersonating the official Transport Department website and circulating on social media to deceive people.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister warned people against clicking on suspicious links, sharing personal information or making payments through unverified websites.

According to the post, an inquiry into a recent complaint confirmed that no penalty had been collected by the Transport Department in the reported case, raising concerns over the circulation of misleading links in the name of the department.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to verify the authenticity of links before accessing them and asked people to remain alert against potential online fraud.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over cyber fraud, with scammers increasingly using fake websites and links to mislead unsuspecting users and obtain sensitive information or money.