Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has warned that repeated violations of helmet rules could lead to the cancellation of driving licences and vehicle registrations, signalling stricter enforcement of road safety regulations across the state.

In a social media post on Tuesday night, Sarma said riding a two-wheeler without a helmet would no longer be treated as a minor traffic offence attracting only a monetary penalty. He urged motorists to understand that helmets are essential safety equipment rather than something to be worn merely to avoid police checks.

Citing a recent report, the Chief Minister said 60.1 per cent of people killed in two-wheeler accidents were not wearing helmets, highlighting the risks associated with non-compliance with road safety regulations.

Sarma also emphasised that the helmet rule applies to both the rider and the pillion passenger. He urged people not to compromise their safety for momentary excitement or an adrenaline rush.

The Chief Minister said he had instructed the agencies responsible for enforcing motor vehicle laws to adopt a stricter approach towards helmet violations. Those repeatedly found riding without helmets could face cancellation of their driving licences or vehicle registrations, he warned.

He further said the statewide enforcement drive conducted on Wednesday was only the beginning of a sustained crackdown on traffic violations. The checks would continue across Assam, with Sarma stating that he would personally monitor the enforcement measures.

The proposed action comes amid growing concerns over road safety and fatalities involving two-wheelers, with the state government seeking stricter compliance with mandatory helmet regulations.