Assam CM warns zero tolerance as police arrest 21 for supporting Delhi terror attack online

The Assam government has initiated a sweeping crackdown on individuals allegedly posting online content in support of the attackers. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a stern warning that the state would not tolerate any expression of sympathy for terrorist activities on social media.

Acting on reports of objectionable posts circulating across various platforms, the Assam Police launched a targeted, multi-district operation. So far, 21 individuals have been arrested from across the state for allegedly expressing support for the perpetrators of the Delhi attack.

The arrests span a wide geographical range, covering districts such as Darrang, Goalpara, Nalbari, Chirang, Kamrup, Bongaigaon, Hailakandi, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Hojai, South Salmara, Kokrajhar, Bajali and Dhubri.

List of Individuals Arrested

Matiur Rahman (Darrang)

Hasan Ali Mondal (Goalpara)

Jayanta Mohan Das (Nalbari)

Abdul Latif (Chirang)

Wajhul Kamal (Kamrup)

Nur Amin Ahmed (Bongaigaon)

Rafizul Ali (Bongaigaon)

Farid Uddin Laskar (Hailakandi)

Inamul Islam (Lakhimpur)

Firuz Ahmed alias Papon (Lakhimpur)

Shahil Shoman Sikdar alias Shahidul Islam (Barpeta)

Rakibul Sultan (Barpeta)

Nasim Akram (Hojai)

Taslim Ahmed (Kamrup)

Abdur Rahim Mollah alias Bappi Hussain (South Salmara)

Karinur Hasan (Chirang)

Abu Hanif alias New Collection (Bongaigaon)

Monwar Hussain (Kamrup)

Inamul Haque (Kokrajhar)

Nabi Hussain (Bajali)

Azizur Hussain (Dhubri)

Chief Minister Sarma, in a Facebook post, asserted that the crackdown would continue and further arrests could be expected.

“We will not tolerate anyone expressing support online for the terrorists behind the Delhi attack. Strict action will be taken against those who do so,” he said.

The Assam Police have intensified monitoring of digital platforms as part of the state’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and any form of online radicalisation.