Assam CM welcomes Bakrid appeals by Eidgah committees in Hojai, Dhubri and Bongaigaon against cow slaughter
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 23, welcomed appeals issued by Eidgah and graveyard committees in several parts of the state urging people not to carry out cow slaughter during Bakrid.
- Sarma shared committee appeals from Hojai, Dhubri, Bongaigaon and Udharbond districts
- The appeals asked people to avoid cow slaughter during Eid-ul-Zuha celebrations
- Committees cited both legal and religious reasons while issuing the requests
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 23, welcomed appeals issued by Eidgah and graveyard committees in several parts of the state urging people not to carry out cow slaughter during Bakrid.
Sharing newspaper clippings and copies of press releases issued by committees from Hojai, Dhubri, Bongaigaon, Udharbond, the chief minister said the initiatives reflected respect for the sentiments of the majority Sanatan community in the state.
According to the appeals shared by the chief minister, the committees had urged people to refrain from cow slaughter during Eid-ul-Zuha while also explaining the legal and religious reasons behind the decision.
Sarma said such voluntary initiatives would help strengthen peace and communal harmony in Assam.
“I welcome the initiatives of the Eidgah Committees in Hojai, Dhubri, Bongaigaon, Udharbond and other places. They have respected the sentiments of the majority community. Such voluntary actions will go a long way in strengthening communal harmony in Assam. I hope other Eidgah committees will also issue similar appeals,” the chief minister wrote on X.
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