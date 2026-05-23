Assam CM welcomes Bakrid appeals by Eidgah committees in Hojai, Dhubri and Bongaigaon against cow slaughter

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 23, welcomed appeals issued by Eidgah and graveyard committees in several parts of the state urging people not to carry out cow slaughter during Bakrid.

Sharing newspaper clippings and copies of press releases issued by committees from Hojai, Dhubri, Bongaigaon, Udharbond, the chief minister said the initiatives reflected respect for the sentiments of the majority Sanatan community in the state.

असम में होजाई, धुबरी, बोंगईगांव, उधारबंद एवं अन्य कुछ स्थानों के ईदगाह और कब्रिस्तान समितियों ने बकरीद के दौरान गौ-हत्या न करने की अपील की है और साथ में इस अपील के पीछे कानूनी और धार्मिक कारणों को भी समझाया है।



असम के बहुसंख्यक सनातन समुदाय की भावनाओं का सम्मान करने के इस प्रयास… pic.twitter.com/NEdBuBEHdI — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 23, 2026



According to the appeals shared by the chief minister, the committees had urged people to refrain from cow slaughter during Eid-ul-Zuha while also explaining the legal and religious reasons behind the decision.

Sarma said such voluntary initiatives would help strengthen peace and communal harmony in Assam.

“I welcome the initiatives of the Eidgah Committees in Hojai, Dhubri, Bongaigaon, Udharbond and other places. They have respected the sentiments of the majority community. Such voluntary actions will go a long way in strengthening communal harmony in Assam. I hope other Eidgah committees will also issue similar appeals,” the chief minister wrote on X.