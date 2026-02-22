Assam CM welcomes Bhupen Kumar Borah to BJP, calls it a new political beginning

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, February 22, welcomed former Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that Borah is set to begin a new political journey.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, Sarma acknowledged Borah’s long association with the Congress party and his contributions over the past three decades.

“Bhupen Kumar Borah contributed a lot to the Congress party. He served in the Congress party for 32 years. From today, he will start a new political journey. I extend my best wishes to him,” the Chief Minister said.

Borah joined the BJP in the presence of State BJP President Dilip Saikia and BJP MP Baijayant Panda, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Earlier, Sarma had announced that Borah would join the BJP following his resignation from the Congress party. Reflecting on his political career, Borah said he had dedicated 32 years to the Congress, rising from an MLA to the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

He also spoke about internal disagreements within the party, mentioning discussions involving Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and senior leader Rakibul Hussain. Borah claimed he felt humiliated during internal deliberations and said he had raised his concerns with Rahul Gandhi, but received no response.

When Borah became APCC President in 2021, the Congress was in alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), an alliance he later ended. He further stated that before the formation of the INDIA alliance, he worked to forge partnerships with 16 different parties in Assam.

Borah’s entry into the BJP comes at a crucial time as the state prepares for Assembly elections in the coming months.