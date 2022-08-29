JP Nadda, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday arrived in Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with party supporters welcomed Nadda at Guwahati Airport.

“Glad to receive @BJP4India Adarniya Adhyaksh Shri @JPNadda ji, who is on a daylong visit to our State, at LGBI Airport in Guwahati. Looking forward to a fruitful engagement with him, besides his inspiring leadership & guidance, to further strengthen our party in Assam”, Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Glad to receive @BJP4India Adarniya Adhyaksh Shri @JPNadda ji, who is on a daylong visit to our State, at LGBI Airport in Guwahati.



Looking forward to a fruitful engagement with him, besides his inspiring leadership & guidance, to further strengthen our party in Assam. pic.twitter.com/uRfijwaNLE — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 29, 2022

He will officially inaugurate the city's BJP North East Office building.

Ahead of the inauguration programme, the national BJP chief will visit the ancient Maa Kamakhya Temple at Nilachal Hills.

At around 6.25 p.m., he would also go to a party meeting at the ITA Machkhowa in Guwahati.

With six months left for the assembly election, BJP national president J P Nadda arrived in Tripura for a two-day visit.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, BJP party state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, central in-charge Vinod Sonkar, and deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma welcomed him as he came out of the chartered flight at the MBB airport.