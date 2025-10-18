Assam CM welcomes BPF back to NDA, vows continued peace and development

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, October 18 warmly welcomed the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) as it officially rejoined the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), assuring that the coalition will continue its focus on peace and development in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Speaking on the occasion, the CM clarified that no new election strategy has been finalized yet. He added that consultations with all parties, including the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), will take place ahead of the upcoming December 26 elections.

“I have maintained good relations with Hagrama Mohilary for a long time. Over the past four years, the BPF has been supporting us, and together we will continue to work for the peace and progress of the region,” the Chief Minister said, expressing confidence that the December elections will reflect a positive and vibrant political scenario in Bodoland.

Earlier in the day, Mazbat MLA Charan Boro was sworn in as Assam’s new Transport Minister at Raj Bhavan, with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administering the oath of office. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary were present during the ceremony.

The induction of Charan Boro into the Cabinet carries significant political weight, coming just months ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. With this development, the BPF, once a key opposition party, has formally returned to the NDA fold, marking a strategic realignment in Assam’s political landscape.

A graduate of Cotton College and a postgraduate from Gauhati University, Boro is regarded as one of the promising young leaders of the BPF. First elected from the Mazbat constituency in 2016 and re-elected in 2021, he had been serving from the opposition benches until now.

Despite the presence of several senior BPF leaders, including Durga Das Boro, the party opted to nominate the relatively young Charan Boro, born in 1979, for the ministerial position, signalling a potential generational shift in leadership within the party.