Assam CM welcomes Guwahati Declaration’s recognition in BRICS New Delhi Declaration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has welcomed the reference to Guwahati in the BRICS New Delhi Declaration, describing the recognition of the Guwahati Declaration as a significant development in strengthening international cooperation against narcotics.

In a post on X, Sarma said the BRICS Declaration has formally recognised the Guwahati Declaration, adopted by the Heads of Anti-Drug Agencies of BRICS nations, as an important step towards strengthening operational and technical cooperation in combating narcotics.

The Chief Minister said the development was particularly significant for Assam, which he described as being located along a critical narcotics corridor.

Sarma also praised India’s BRICS Chairship, saying the New Delhi Declaration reflects a broad consensus on several key issues, including multilateral reform, counter-terrorism, new-age technology, agriculture and animal conservation.

He said the declaration also reflected the voice of the Global South and described it as an example of pragmatic, inclusive and forward-looking Indian leadership in an evolving global order.

The Assam Chief Minister congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire team for what he termed a landmark achievement.