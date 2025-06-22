Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomes pilgrims as Ambubachi Mahayog begins

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on June 22, welcomed pilgrims to the state for a "divine experience" and to seek the blessings of Maa Kamakhya as he announced the beginning of 'Ambubachi Mahayog'.

Taking to his official X handle, Chief Minister Sarma shared that spiritual leaders and devotees from across the country would gather at the sacred Nilachal Hills to offer prayers.

"Today marks the beginning of the #Ambubachi Mahayog, an annual celebration of Maa Kamakhya's divine femininity. Spiritual Gurus and devotees from across the country will dawn upon the sacred Nilachal Hills to pray for Bharat. I welcome all pilgrims to Assam & wish everyone a divine experience and the choicest blessings of Maa Kamakhya," the post read.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati announced a series of traffic restrictions from June 22 to June 25, to ensure public safety and smooth movement during the upcoming Ambubachi Mahayog 2025.

The measures aim to protect vulnerable road users and ensure access for emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire tenders, and school buses.