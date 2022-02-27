GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday extended a warm welcome to Assam students after their successful evacuation from war-hit Ukraine.

He also informed that the state government is making all arrangements for their stay and free travel to Guwahati.

“We welcome our students- Tanmayee & Siya, successfully evacuated from Ukraine and who have reached Mumbai just now. Received by our Assam Bhawan official, We are making all arrangements for their stay and free travel to Guwahati. Our teams will ensure all assistance to such students,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

The first flight from Romania carrying 219 Indian students who had left the conflict in Ukraine reached Mumbai on Saturday as the efforts continued for the safe evacuation of Indians in the wake of Russia’s military action in Ukraine.