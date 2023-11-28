Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the work on the much talked about bridge over the Brahmaputra river, connecting Majuli with Jorhat, will make substantial progress ahead of the next monsoon season.

Speaking to the media in Majuli, CM Sarma said that work is going on smoothly on the bridge and the department and the contractors have been told to make good progress before the start of monsoons next year.

"We shall achieve 35 per cent progress in the bridge. We need 72 wells for the bridge. Barring two wells, work is progressing on the other wells. Casting air work is going on both sides. We will see more progress in the bridge work ahead of the monsoons. I have directed the department and our contractors that we must make substantial progress before the flood seasons," said CM Sarma.

The Assam Chief Minister further said that while the target is to complete the bridge by 2026, the progress of work will decide whether the bridge is completed by 2026 or sometime later than that.

"We believe that the bridge should be ready before 2026. That means working over the Brahmaputra. Last year locals faced some issues and there were some labour issues as well, hence the year went by. Now we are progressing. It should be in 2026 or a little later than that. There is no problem in that. The year 2026 should not be a fixed point," said CM Sarma.

The 6.8-km two-lane bridge, including approach roads between Majuli (Kamalabari) and Jorhat (Nimati Ghat), is being constructed at a cost of Rs 925.47 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the bridge on this day two years ago.

The bridge is expected to greatly improve connectivity in the upper Assam stretch with a bridge that will connect the world's largest river island of Majuli with the mainland.