Assam CM writes to Bengal counterpart seeking purchase of Bhupen Hazarika’s Kolkata home

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written to his West Bengal counterpart Suvendu Adhikari seeking his intervention to facilitate the purchase of legendary singer and Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s former residence in Kolkata by the Assam government.

In a letter dated September 4, Sarma said the property at 77B, Golf Club Road, Tollygunge, holds immense cultural and historical significance for Assam and West Bengal, as Hazarika spent a significant part of his creative years there.

Sarma said several of Hazarika’s “immortal, timeless classics” were created while the legendary singer was based at the Kolkata address.

Highlighting the emotional significance of the property for the people of Assam, the Chief Minister said the state government was keen to purchase the house and preserve and develop it as a heritage property.

“I would like to request your esteemed office to kindly facilitate the purchase of the property and for that all required formalities will be met and fulfilled from our end,” Sarma wrote.

The Assam Chief Minister also sought Adhikari’s personal intervention in view of the ongoing year-long celebrations marking Hazarika’s birth centenary.

Sarma said the initiative was particularly significant considering Hazarika’s immense contribution to the nation and his role in strengthening the cultural ties between Assam and West Bengal.

The letter comes amid Assam’s efforts to commemorate Hazarika’s birth centenary and preserve places associated with the life and creative journey of the iconic musician, singer, composer and filmmaker.

Hazarika, one of the most celebrated cultural figures from Assam, had a deep association with Kolkata, where he spent several productive years of his artistic career.