Assam CMO flags AI-generated morphed image of Himanta Biswa Sarma, case registered

The Assam Chief Minister’s Office has flagged the circulation of an allegedly fake and morphed image of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media, stating that the image was artificially generated and fabricated. The CMO said a case has been registered and that the individuals involved in creating and circulating the image have been identified.

In a statement, the CMO said the image, created using artificial intelligence, has no basis in reality and was deliberately circulated to mislead the public and damage the Chief Minister’s image.

The office described the creation and dissemination of such fabricated content as a misuse of social media and urged users to exercise caution while sharing information online.

According to the CMO, legal proceedings have been initiated against those responsible for creating and circulating the image. It said strict legal action would be taken against all persons found involved in the alleged campaign.

The CMO also appealed to social media users not to amplify unverified or fabricated content. It urged those who had shared or reposted the image to verify the authenticity of such material before circulating it further.