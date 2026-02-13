Assam CM’s brother Sushanta Biswa Sarma transferred ahead of Assembly polls

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the Assam government on February 13, transferred senior police officer Sushanta Biswa Sarma, brother of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and posted him as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), CID (Crime Against Women & Children), Assam.



According to a notification issued by the Home Department, Sarma has been shifted from his earlier posting as SSP, Barpeta, and will assume charge with effect from the date of taking over.

Pushkin Jain, IPS, who was serving as SSP, CID (Crime Against Women & Children), has been transferred and posted as SSP, Barpeta.



In the same reshuffle, Harekrishna Nath, IPS, has been posted as SSP, CID (White Collar Crime), Assam, while Hiranya Kumar Barman, APS, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence), Guwahati.



Among other transfers, Pranjal Baruah, APS, has been posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSB), Sadiya, and Kh. Satyendra Singh Hazari, APS, as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Basistha, Guwahati.



Naim Uddin, APS, has been transferred as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Security), Charaideo, while Mrinal Kr. Das, APS, has been posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Assam. Rheetuparno Gogoi, APS, has been appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police (S&I), Tinsukia.