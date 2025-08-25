Assam CM’s flight lands safely in Guwahati after diversion to Agartala

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s IndiGo flight from Dibrugarh to Guwahati was diverted to Agartala on August 24 due to persistent rainfall and thunderstorms in Guwahati.

KC Meena, Director of Agartala Airport, confirmed that the IndiGo flight departed from Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport once the skies cleared.

The India Meteorological Department’s Guwahati Regional Centre had forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms between 2:30 pm and 8:30 pm on August 24, prompting airlines to issue travel advisories for passengers.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said the diversion was a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety. No incidents were reported during the brief diversion, and normal flight operations have since resumed.

The severe weather comes amid a week-long forecast of unstable conditions in the region, with authorities urging passengers to monitor updates before travelling.