Congress leader Rashid Alvi has challenged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations that Gaurav Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Gogoi, has connections with Pakistani national Ali Sheikh, claiming ties to Pakistan's ISI. Alvi demanded proof, asking the CM to clarify where this information came from and why no FIR had been filed if there was evidence to support the claim.

"I don't know which Pakistani national's name he is taking, but first of all, the CM should tell where did this information come from? What proof does he have for this? If indeed some information came to him, then why has no FIR been lodged till now?" Alvi told reporters.

Alvi also criticised the nature of the allegations, stating, "The level of politics should not stoop so low. There is a limit for everything. Defaming opposition leaders and their families by speaking in the media is not appropriate. Such statements are unfortunate."

The controversy follows a directive by Assam's cabinet for the state DGP to investigate Ali Sheikh, a Pakistani national, over suspected anti-India activities. Chief Minister Sarma responded by saying that he welcomed any decision by Gaurav Gogoi to move to court over the matter. "India is a democratic country. Everybody can take appropriate action. If he goes to the court, it will be very good. Then many matters which today we cannot speak of, we can speak before the judge," Sarma said.

He further emphasised the need for a serious investigation into the claims. The Assam cabinet's resolution stated that Sheikh's social media activities suggested he had been in contact with Elizabeth Gogoi, leading to further scrutiny of the couple’s connections.