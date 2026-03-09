Assam CM’s Jana Ashirwad Yatra enters Day 8, begins in Bajali

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, March 9, began the eighth day of the Jana Ashirwad Yatra from Bajali as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s outreach campaign ahead of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly election.

The yatra will proceed through Tihu and is scheduled to conclude later in the day at Nalbari.

Large crowds were seen gathering along the roadside in several places to catch a glimpse of the chief minister as the convoy passed through different towns and villages.

According to the schedule, the yatra is expected to enter the Nalbari constituency around 3 pm through the Kharjara Shiva Mandir Ashram side, where priests and devotees are expected to welcome the chief minister with traditional rituals.

A series of cultural programmes and public receptions have been planned along the route, including performances by Dhulia–Nasoni Bihu artists, Nagara Naam performers, and traditional folk dance troupes.

The chief minister is also scheduled to address public gatherings at key locations, including near the Chilarai Statue, before the yatra concludes near the Ganesh Mandir later in the evening.