Slamming Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on November 27, said that the former's outrageous remarks are meant to divert attention from his misgovernance.

Jairam further said that the Assam CM often abuse his former party and its leadership who made him what he is.

''Assam CM who was given respectability by 2 of his predecessors, Hiteshwar Saikia & Tarun Gogoi, makes all sorts of offensive comments on his former party & leadership. But he’s 😷 on the killing of 6 people by firing along the Assam-Meghalaya border that has rocked Meghalaya,'' Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

''His outrageous remarks are meant to divert attention from his misgovernance,'' he said in another tweet.

Assam CM who was given respectability by 2 of his predecessors, Hiteshwar Saikia & Tarun Gogoi, makes all sorts of offensive comments on his former party & leadership. But he’s 😷 on the killing of 6 people by firing along the Assam-Meghalaya border that has rocked Meghalaya. 1/2 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 27, 2022

The Congress leader also criticised Sarma for not speaking on the killing of six people in the firing incident along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Earlier in the day, Jairam also targeted Sarma for ''kicking'' his former party and said, ''Some like Assam CM and Bhubaneswar Kalita think life becomes better kicking the party that made them.”

Some like Assam CM and Bhubaneswar Kalita think life becomes better kicking the party that made them https://t.co/T29VIi8BRL — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 27, 2022

It is worth mentioning that Sarma, who switched to BJP from Congress in 2015, has been frequently targeting his former party and its leadership.

Recently, during a rally in the Gujarat election, Sarma said that with the beard on Rahul Gandhi, "He looks like Saddam Hussein".

"I just saw that his looks have also changed. But if you have to change the looks, at least make it like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or even Jawaharlal Nehru will do. It will be even better if he looks like Gandhiji. But why is your face turning into Saddam Hussein?" he had said.

Notably, it is not the first instance where BJP targeted RaGa as on several occasions the saffron party criticizes him or slam him for his acts and speeches.

In one of these instances, when the ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'' was launched, the Sarma taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, said, ''He (Rahul Gandhi) should go to Pakistan for Bharat Jodo Yatra he wants unification.''

Notably, after completing its Maharashtra leg, the yatra reached the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh on November 23 from the Burhanpur district.

The yatra is said to travel 380 kilometres in 12 days across Madhya Pradesh's Malwa-Nimar area before entering Rajasthan. This agricultural region is home to a huge number of tribals.