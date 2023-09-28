A 10-member team of Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell on September 27 raided the office of the Working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and MLA from Karimganj North Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha.

According to reports, the raid was conducted at Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha's tea grden office.

The vigilance team searched the office in reponse to claims that the legislator improperly acquired the tea garden property.

Meanwhile, the close aides of the Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha are being summoned by the CM's SVC for an interrogation.

An investigation into the case is underway



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