Assam minister Kaushik Rai praised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's visionary leadership that has propelled the state towards remarkable progress in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and governance.



In his address during the 76th Republic Day celebrations at the Police Parade Ground in Silchar, Minister Rai highlighted the Assam government's transformative initiatives, in partnership with the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. One of the key milestones, he noted, was the establishment of the Barak Valley Development Department, a significant step towards ensuring inclusive growth for the region.



Rai also highlighted the Borapani-Panchgram Expressway, a transformative project that will reduce travel time between Guwahati and Silchar to just five hours, enhancing regional connectivity and boosting trade. He further mentioned ongoing transportation projects such as the East-West Corridor and four-lane highways linking Silchar to Jiribam, Vairengte, and Churaibari, all of which are designed to foster better accessibility across the region.



The minister also stressed the government's commitment to improving healthcare in Barak Valley, citing major projects like the Rs 165 crore 500-bed hospital at Silchar Medical College, nearly 66% complete, and the 206-bed Superspeciality Hospital funded by JICA, which features state-of-the-art neurology and cardiology departments. He also referenced the Rs 23 crore Critical Care Block at Silchar Civil Hospital under PM CARES and the 100-bed Lakhipur District Hospital funded by the World Bank.

He announced the establishment of G.C. College University and new Model Degree Colleges in Dholai and Lakhipur. Furthermore, urban modernization projects under the AMRUT scheme are aimed at improving living standards across the region.

The minister also drew attention to the ongoing construction of a mini secretariat near ITI Srikona, with 45 per cent of the project already completed. This project will streamline administrative functions, enhancing the region's governance infrastructure.

In a tribute to India’s independence, Minister Kaushik Rai laid a wreath at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Silchar's Gandhi Bagh, alongside Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, Superintendent of Police Numal Mahato, and local MLAs. Later, the minister hoisted the national flag at the Police Parade Ground, honoring the sacrifices of India's martyrs.

Rai concluded his address by reiterating that Assam’s rapid development is the result of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visionary policies and the continued support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring Assam's position as a leading example of growth, innovation, and inclusivity.