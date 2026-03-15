Assam CM's youth-centric policies drive BJP momentum ahead of 2026 elections

Assam has witnessed significant transformation over the past five years under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, with a strong focus on empowering the state’s youth, officials and party representatives said on March 15.

Speaking at a press conference, BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita highlighted that CM Sarma has emerged as the foremost choice of Assam’s young electorate for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. He noted that a decade ago, many young people in the state were compelled to shift focus from education and careers to agitations over unresolved national and regional issues.

“Through decisive leadership, the present government has addressed long-standing challenges that once overshadowed the future of the state’s youth,” Kalita said. He highlighted the establishment of a transparent, merit-based system for government recruitment, which has already delivered over 1.6 lakh appointments, surpassing the earlier promise of 1 lakh jobs. “Earlier, thousands of young aspirants were forced to sell family land or pay bribes to secure employment. Today, government jobs are accessible to youths from ordinary households purely on merit,” he added.

Kalita further pointed to large-scale industrial initiatives under the “Advantage Assam” program, which aim to reduce out-migration by generating employment opportunities within the state. Entrepreneurship programs and financial assistance schemes have also been expanded, supporting thousands of young men and women in building self-reliance.

A notable achievement, Kalita said, has been the government’s campaign against child marriage, enabling girls to pursue education and empowering them through initiatives such as scooter distribution, monthly stipends under the Nijut Moina Scheme, 10% reservation for women in government jobs, and Rs 10,000 financial assistance under the Chief Minister’s Entrepreneurship Mission.

He also highlighted youth-centric programs like the Jeevan Prerana Scheme for research scholars, the Nijut Babu Scheme for students, and the Jeevan Anuprerana Scheme, which have strengthened confidence and motivation among Assam’s youth. With over 62 lakh voters below the age of 35, the youth remain a crucial force in the state’s political landscape.

Kalita said that at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, Guwahati, more than 1.5 lakh young men and women are expected to gather to witness Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya kick off activities for the upcoming elections.

“The overwhelming support seen during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra reflects the eagerness of Assam’s youth to once again bring the BJP to power for a third consecutive term,” he said. The addresses of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP President Dilip Saikia, and BJYM State President Rakesh Das have further invigorated the enthusiasm and resolve of the young generation.

Geetartha Bora, a media panellist, was also present alongside the spokesperson during the briefing.