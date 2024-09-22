Students of the Boko Coaching Academy staged a protest on Sunday, seeking justice for a recent arson incident that devastated their educational institution. The academy was set ablaze on September 12 under mysterious circumstances, sparking outrage among students and staff.

The academy's owner, Ranjan Rabha, has accused miscreants affiliated with Tankeswar Rabha, the Chief of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), of orchestrating the attack. Rabha claimed that the incident occurred just two days after he held a press conference at the academy, where he disclosed the RHAC Chief's purported identity issues.

Ranjan Rabha alleged that Tankeswar Rabha is operating under a false identity, asserting that his real name is Sarania, which, according to Rabha, does not correspond to the Rabha tribes as per their customary laws. This controversy adds a layer of complexity to the arson case, as tensions escalate within the community.

During the protest, students and teachers demanded swift action from authorities to apprehend those responsible for the crime. Holding placards, they expressed their outrage, stating, “We have nothing to say about why it was burnt, but we condemn the burning of a sacred place like an educational institution and request the government to provide assistance for its reconstruction.”

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